Lykes scores 20, Miami beats Stetson 82-60

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lykes made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and had 20 points to help Miami beat Stetson 82-60 on Friday night.

Lykes went to the locker room midway through the second half with an apparent ankle injury and did not return. Matt Cross, who added 11 points, also left the game late with an injury.

Isaiah Wong added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double and Kameron McGusty scored 11 points for the Hurricanes (2-0).

Chase Johnston had 19 points with five 3-pointers and Mahamadou Diawara added 14 points for the Hatters (0-2). Johnston made four of his 3s in the final 3:35 of the game after Miami had its largest lead at 76-45.

Stetson had a 15-4 run to cut a 12-point deficit to 28-27 late in the first half. The Hurricanes responded by scoring the final 12 points of the period and opened the second half with nine straight to lead 49-27 at the 18-minute mark.

The game was originally scheduled to be both teams’ season opener on Nov. 25 and was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Stetson program.

