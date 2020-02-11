Ludlowe wins FCIAC game with St. Joseph
Recommended Video:
Fairfield Ludlowe defeated St. Joseph, 83-54, in a boys’ basketball game on Monday.
LUDLOWE 83, ST. JOSEPH 54
St. Joseph (11-4, 9-3 FCIAC)
Glenn Manigault 2 2-2 7, Jared Grindrod 1 1-2 4, Will Diamantis 0 1-2 1, Paul Fabbri 3 2-2 11, Jason James 0 2-2 2, Tommy Shannon 2 2-3 7, Patrick Dineen 0 0-0 0, Anthony Rainey 0 0-0 0, Brandon Hutchinson 1 2-2 4, Derrick Long 4 0-0 8, Tim Gavrish 0 0-0 0, Justin Russo 0 0-0 0, Hadyn Gourley 2 0-0 6, Derrick Midy 0 0-0 0, Carson Arkay 1 2-2 4
Totals: 16 14-17 54
Ludlowe (12-3, 9-3 FCIAC)
James Bourque 7 0-0 15, Ian Bentley 6 1-1 15, Patrick Kilbride 3 0-0 6, Rowan Keeser 3 0-0 6, Patrick Leverty 6 0-0 18, Sam Sweeney 3 2-2 8, Stephen Keating 0 0-0 0, Erik Leonard 1 0-0 3, James Mockler 1 2-3 4, Connor Lawlor 1 0-0 3, Alex Vlandis 1 2-2 5
Totals: 32 7-8 83
St. Joseph - 5 16 18 15 - 54
Ludlowe - 23 19 24 17 - 83
3-Pointers: SJ-Fabbri 3, Gourley 2, Manigault, Grindrod, Shannon; L-Leverty 6, Bentley 2, Bourque, Leonard, Lawlor, Vlandis