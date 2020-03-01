Ludlowe defeats St. Joseph in FCIAC boys tourney

Ludlowe needed to come with a strong start and on Saturday night the Falcons did just that.

The Falcons opened up the game with a quick, 15-point lead in the first six minutes and carried that the rest of the way, beating St. Joseph 71-60.

“We stressed to get off to a hot start and shoot with confidence and get out running,” Ludlowe coach John Dailey said. “Luckily, that was the start we needed. We knew they would make a run. They get to the rim.”

St. Joseph was able to cut the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter, but the Falcons kept pushing to extend their lead.

Rowan Keesser and Ian Bentley were a dominant force at the rim for the Falcons, with Keesser scoring 19 points.

Sam Sweeney led the Falcons with a game-high 20 points and St. Joseph’s Jason James scored 19.

LUDLOWE 71, ST. JOSEPH 60

LUDLOWE

Ian Bentley 4 4 12, James Bourque 2 3 7, Patrick Kilbride 3 2 10, Sam Sweeney 7 5 20, Rowan Keesser 8 3 19, Patrick Leverty 1 0 2, Connor Lawlor 0 0 0, Kames Mockler 0 0 0. Totals: 25 17 71.

ST. JOSEPH

Glenn Manigault 1 4 6, Will Diamantis 1 2 4, Paul Fabbri 3 8 14, Jason James 7 4 19, Brian Robertson 0 0 0, Tommy Shannon 4 0 8, Derrick Long 2 2 7, Hayden Gourley 0 0 0, Carson Arkay 0 0 0. 18 20 60.

LUDLOWE 19 18 11 22 - 71

ST JOSEPH 4 21 15 21 - 60

3 - pointers: F - Kilbride 2, Sweeney. S - James, Long