https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Loyola-Md-81-Army-77-15069284.php
Loyola (Md.) 81, Army 77
Recommended Video:
King 2-7 0-2 4, Wilson 9-16 2-2 20, Caldwell 2-7 6-6 11, Funk 7-19 0-0 17, Grayson 7-11 2-2 20, Mann 1-2 0-0 2, Blackwell 1-3 0-0 2, Finke 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 29-65 11-15 77.
Aldama 5-13 2-4 13, Scott 5-5 2-6 12, Andrews 3-8 0-1 8, Hart 6-10 2-3 16, Kostecka 6-11 3-3 17, Spencer 4-9 1-1 11, Dike 2-5 0-0 4, Jones 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-62 10-18 81.
Halftime_Loyola (Md.) 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Army 8-23 (Grayson 4-5, Funk 3-10, Caldwell 1-2, Mann 0-1, Blackwell 0-2, King 0-3), Loyola (Md.) 9-25 (Hart 2-3, Andrews 2-4, Kostecka 2-4, Spencer 2-6, Aldama 1-7, Jones 0-1). Rebounds_Army 31 (Wilson 9), Loyola (Md.) 41 (Scott 12). Assists_Army 15 (Funk 9), Loyola (Md.) 14 (Hart 4). Total Fouls_Army 15, Loyola (Md.) 15. A_843 (3,000).
View Comments