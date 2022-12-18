Loyola Marymount 70, Cleveland St. 59

Johnson 0-2 1-4 1, T.Williams 5-10 1-2 11, Hill 0-7 0-0 0, Parker 5-10 5-6 15, Enaruna 3-8 2-2 8, Lowder 5-14 0-0 11, Pryor 1-2 3-4 5, Price 0-3 0-0 0, Arnett 1-2 0-0 2, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Woodrich 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 22-62 12-18 59.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run