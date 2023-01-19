Loyola Marymount 68, No. 6 Gonzaga 67

Leaupepe 5-9 0-0 11, Issanza 0-1 0-0 0, Ahrens 2-6 0-0 5, Lewis 0-2 1-2 1, Shelton 11-23 2-4 27, Anderson 6-11 1-1 15, Graham 3-4 3-5 9, Marble 0-1 0-0 0, Stephens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 7-12 68.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run