Loyola Marymount 64, BYU 59

George 6-13 1-1 13, Traore 6-11 1-1 13, Waterman 1-3 1-2 4, Hall 5-13 0-1 10, Robinson 3-10 1-2 8, Johnson 3-7 0-0 6, Ally Atiki 1-1 0-0 2, R.Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Saunders 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-63 5-9 59.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run