Loyd, Bird combine for 44 points, Storm rally by Lynx 90-78 May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 10:48 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 23 points, Sue Bird added 21 points with eight assists, and the Seattle Storm used a 37-point fourth quarter to rally past the Minnesota Lynx 90-78 on Thursday night.
Seattle (2-1) had just 33 points at the break and trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half.