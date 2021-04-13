Lowrie, A's rally from 5-run deficit, beat Diamondbacks 7-5 JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 7:42 p.m.
1 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly connects for a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo, right, and Athletics catcher Aramis Garcia, left, are unable to make a play on a bunt single by Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman chases down a grounder hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Tim Locastro before throwing to second base for a force out during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar scores a run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Ross D. Franklin/AP Show More Show Less
PHOENIX (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next frame and the Oakland Athletics rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks appeared to be cruising to their third win in four games.