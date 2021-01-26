Love appointed captain again, this time for Presidents Cup DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 9:06 a.m.
1 of4 Phil Mickelson walks out from a bunker after hitting to the 17th green during the first round of The American Express golf tournament on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in La Quinta, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Phil Mickelson hits from a bunker off the 18th fairway during the first round of The American Express golf tournament on the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in La Quinta, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Si Woo Kim holds the winner's trophy at the end of the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in La Quinta, Calif. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Jessica Korda celebrates as she sinks a putt on the 18th green during a playoff against Danielle Kang to win the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
Davis Love III is going back to where he was born for a job he knows as well as anyone.
The PGA Tour has selected Love to be U.S. captain for the Presidents Cup in 2022 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trevor Immelman of South Africa previously was selected to be the International team captain.