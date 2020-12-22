Louisville defeats short-handed Pitt 64-54 Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 9:56 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sophomores David Johnson and Samuell Williamson each picked up their first career double-doubles, Carlik Jones scored 11 points in his return and Louisville defeated short-handed Pittsburgh 64-54 on Tuesday night.
Johnson scored 17 points with 11 rebounds, and Williamson had 14 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots as Louisville controlled the second half.