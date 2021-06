RUSTON, La. (AP) — Cole McConnell had a home run, a double and three RBIs, and No. 16 overall seed and host Louisiana Tech beat No. 3 regional seed Alabama 10-8 in a Ruston Regional elimination game on Sunday.

The Bulldogs (42-19) advanced to the regional final to face No. 2 seed North Carolina State Sunday night. Louisiana Tech lost to the Wolfpack 8-3 on Saturday and needs to beat them twice to clinch the region.