Lou Williams' hot shooting helps Hawks beat Bucks 111-104 CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 10:33 p.m.
1 of6 The Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks fight for a rebound during first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) scores past Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) tries to block Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) knocks the rebound away from Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) wraps up Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) blocks Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Atlanta. Ben Gray/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Lou Williams sank four 3-pointers in the final seven minutes, including a jumper that gave Atlanta its first lead of the second half, Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points and the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-104 on Sunday night.
Williams had 15 points while leading Atlanta's late long-distance attack. The Hawks overwhelmed the Bucks with their barrage of eight 3-pointers in the final seven minutes.