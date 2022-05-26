Los Angeles 99, Phoenix 94

DeShields 7-13 2-3 17, Turner 5-5 0-0 10, Charles 7-10 5-6 21, Diggins-Smith 11-17 4-4 28, Taurasi 2-10 5-5 11, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 2-3 3-5 7. Totals 34-60 19-23 94.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended