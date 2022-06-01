Los Angeles 93, Dallas 91

Gray 3-11 3-3 10, Sabally 3-7 4-5 12, McCowan 2-4 0-0 4, Mabrey 7-17 1-4 16, Ogunbowale 6-16 1-3 16, Harrison 7-13 5-7 20, Kuier 0-0 0-0 0, Thornton 0-1 0-0 0, Collier 1-1 0-0 2, Burton 1-1 0-0 3, Harris 3-3 0-0 8. Totals 33-74 14-22 91.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended