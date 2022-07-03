Los Angeles 84, New York 74

Howard 4-12 4-6 13, Johannes 5-11 2-3 17, Dolson 3-6 0-0 7, Dangerfield 1-1 0-0 3, Ionescu 5-18 1-1 14, Onyenwere 3-6 0-0 6, Richards 1-5 0-0 2, Xu 4-8 1-2 10, Allen 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-68 8-12 74.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended