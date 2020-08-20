Los Angeles 83, Phoenix 74
Recommended Video:
Cunningham 2-3 1-1 6, Turner 4-6 0-0 8, Griner 5-13 3-3 13, Diggins-Smith 2-9 0-0 4, Taurasi 6-17 3-4 19, Coffey 2-3 0-0 4, Smith 4-5 2-2 10, Vaughn 0-1 0-0 0, Hartley 4-9 0-0 10, Walker-Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 9-10 74.
Ogwumike 5-10 0-0 10, Sykes 5-12 5-7 16, Parker 3-8 8-10 16, C.Gray 7-16 2-2 16, Wiese 2-5 0-0 5, Augustus 4-7 1-2 9, Anigwe 1-2 1-2 3, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 30-69 19-25 83.
|Phoenix
|10
|16
|23
|25
|—
|74
|Los Angeles
|24
|18
|20
|21
|—
|83
3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-21 (Taurasi 4-10, Hartley 2-5, Diggins-Smith 0-3), Los Angeles 4-15 (Parker 2-3, Sykes 1-4, Wiese 1-4, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 37 (Turner 7), Los Angeles 34 (Parker 12). Assists_Phoenix 23 (Hartley 9), Los Angeles 17 (C.Gray 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 18, Los Angeles 12.