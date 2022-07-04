Skip to main content
Sports

Los Angeles 78, Phoenix 75

Cunningham 4-9 0-0 10, Peddy 4-7 0-0 10, Turner 2-2 0-0 4, Diggins-Smith 7-15 6-6 22, Taurasi 4-14 4-4 13, Gray 3-5 0-0 7, Gustafson 0-0 0-0 0, DeShields 1-4 5-6 7, Simms 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-57 15-16 75.

LOS ANGELES (78)

N.Ogwumike 9-15 5-7 23, Samuelson 2-7 5-5 10, Cambage 7-10 5-5 19, Brown 5-9 0-0 14, Canada 3-14 4-6 10, Nelson-Ododa 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 1-3 0-2 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 19-25 78.

Phoenix 20 20 14 21 75
Los Angeles 18 24 14 22 78

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-27 (Peddy 2-3, Diggins-Smith 2-4, Cunningham 2-7, Gray 1-2, Taurasi 1-10, DeShields 0-1), Los Angeles 5-14 (Brown 4-5, Samuelson 1-4, Smith 0-1, Walker 0-1, Canada 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 30 (Cunningham, Peddy 6), Los Angeles 32 (N.Ogwumike 9). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Taurasi 6), Los Angeles 18 (Canada 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Los Angeles 16. A_3,340 (18,997)

More for you
Written By