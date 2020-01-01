Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3
First Period_1, Los Angeles, Clifford 4 (Amadio, Luff), 5:31. 2, Los Angeles, Iafallo 6 (Kopitar, Kempe), 6:57 (pp). 3, Los Angeles, Toffoli 10 (Kopitar, Doughty), 8:45 (pp). 4, Los Angeles, Kempe 7 (Lizotte, MacDermid), 17:52 (sh). Penalties_Hagg, Phi (Holding), 6:10; Laughton, Phi (Roughing), 8:07; Kopitar, Los (High Sticking), 16:23.
Second Period_5, Philadelphia, Braun 0 (Vorobyev), 14:59. Penalties_Wagner, Los (Roughing), 16:59; Laughton, Phi (Boarding), 19:36.
Third Period_6, Los Angeles, Frk 2 (Walker, Prokhorkin), 1:31 (pp). 7, Philadelphia, Giroux 11 (Voracek, Konecny), 7:16 (pp). 8, Philadelphia, Laughton 4 (Voracek, Braun), 17:08. Penalties_Kopitar, Los (Holding Stick), 6:14.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 15-9-11_35. Los Angeles 15-10-4_29.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Los Angeles 3 of 3.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 9-4-2 (15 shots-11 saves), Philadelphia, Hart 13-8-3 (14-13). Los Angeles, Quick 10-15-2 (35-32).
A_17,982 (18,230). T_2:25.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brian Murphy.