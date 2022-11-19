Long Beach St. 84, Saint Katherine 55

Durham 3-12 5-8 11, Harper 1-5 3-4 5, Lloyd-Watson 5-9 1-2 13, Amador 0-2 0-0 0, Romero 5-10 4-4 17, Petrusev 0-2 0-0 0, Vertiz 2-5 1-2 7, Anglo 0-4 0-0 0, Odinigwe 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 17-53 14-20 55.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves