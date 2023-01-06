Long Beach St. 84, CS Northridge 74

Rotegaard 3-6 0-0 8, L.Traore 6-10 3-4 15, Jones 5-11 0-0 13, Murray 6-15 8-13 20, A.Traore 5-7 2-2 12, George 4-5 4-5 12, Hunter 1-4 0-0 2, Polynice 0-2 0-0 0, Stroud 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 31-63 17-26 84.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run