Lock, Bridgewater sharp for Broncos in 33-6 win vs. Vikings DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer Aug. 14, 2021
1 of5 Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) runs from Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (15) while returning an interception 30-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates with teammate Saivion Smith (38) after returning an interception 30-yards for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) scrambles up field ahead of Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) and linebacker Curtis Robinson (63) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) runs from Denver Broncos defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (99) in the end zone during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Show More Show Less
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Drew Lock passed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in three possessions in a crisp first audition for Denver's open quarterback competition. Teddy Bridgewater was sharp, too, and the Broncos beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-6 on Saturday afternoon in their exhibition opener.
Broncos first-round draft pick Pat Surtain II scored on a 30-yard interception return after a misdirected throw by Vikings backup Jake Browning, who was then pulled for rookie Kellen Mond.