Lillard leads rested Trail Blazers past Knicks 116-113 ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Jan. 25, 2021 Updated: Jan. 25, 2021 1:42 a.m.
1 of4 Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony, right, hits a shot over New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, right, hits a shot over New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard left, passes the ball on New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett center, and forward Julius Randle, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) drives to the basket on Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Steve Dykes/AP Show More Show Less
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including six 3-pointers, and the rested Portland Trail Blazers jumped out early against the New York Knicks on the way to a 116-113 victory on Sunday night.
Anfernee Simons added 16 points off the bench for the Blazers, who led by as many as 25 points before seeing their advantage slip away in the final quarter.
