Lightning strike twice, lead Canadiens 2-1 after 1st period JOHN WAWROW, AP Hockey Writer July 2, 2021 Updated: July 2, 2021 9:17 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning's Jan Rutta (44) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with Ondrej Palat (18) and Victor Hedman (77) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning's Anthony Cirelli celebrates a goal against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) as Shea Weber (6) and Ben Chiarot (8) react during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme gives instructions to his players during the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) celebrates a goal on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as Lightning's David Savard (58) looks on during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) gives up a goal as Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) looks on during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL (AP) — Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman scored in an early 1:35 span and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning led the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 after one period Friday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Canadiens responded with Phillip Danault scoring with 8:44 left in the period in the first Stanley Cup Final game in Montreal since the Canadiens won their 24th title in Game 5 against the Wayne Gretzky-led Los Angeles Kings on June 9, 1993.