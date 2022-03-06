Lightning score 3 goals in 32 seconds, beat Blackhawks 6-3 TIM CRONIN, Associated Press March 6, 2022
CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Hedman scored twice, Mikhail Sergachev had a goal and two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday night.
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions came from behind with a five-goal outburst over seven minutes bridging the second and third periods. Hedman, Corey Perry and Sergachev scored Tampa Bay's last three goals in a 32-second span in the third.