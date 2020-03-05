Liebowitz, Lapham help Eastern lacrosse defeat Gordon

Junior attack Jake Liebowitz and sophomore midfielder Garrett Lapham, both from Trumbull, helped the Eastern Connecticut State University men's lacrosse team hold Gordon College without a goal for 32 minutes during a run of eight unanswered goals in a 12-6 season-opening non-conference win Saturday afternoon at the Brigham Athletic Complex.

Lapham scored two goals and had two assists.

Liebowitz scored two goals, one unassisted, and had an assist for the Warriors (1-1).

Leobowitz started in all 16 games as a sophomore, when he scored 28 goals and had 17 assists for 45 points. He had 30 ground balls

As a first-year member on the team, Lapham earned a varsity letter. He appeared in 9 games with 6 starts, scoring 7 goals with 3 assists. He had 10 ground balls.

Trailing 3-2 three minutes into the second quarter, the Warriors shut out the Scots (0-3) for 32 minutes, getting eight goals from six different players in a 26-minute run that vaulted Eastern into a 10-3 lead with 12 minutes left in the game in winning its season-opener (on the road) for the second straight season under second-year head coach Marc Graham.

Koppy led the defense by forcing six turnovers and picking up seven ground balls, helping Eastern to a +10 advantage in ground balls. Junior faceoff specialist Tyler Stein (Milford) also collected seven ground balls - also winning 14 of 19 faceoffs - while sophomore LSM Jack Lombardo (Berlin) scooped up five.

Contributing their first career points were freshmen Shane Haggerty (Stamford), Jonathan Bernier (Somers), Ryan Stocks (Longmeadow, MA), T.J. Hebert (Berlin), Connor Greene (Shelton) and Mitchell Bagcal (South Windsor).

Senior goalie Jack Farrell (Stratford) stopped ten shots and gave up only four goals in the first 52 minutes for the win, five of the saves coming in the middle two periods when Eastern outscored the hosts, 7-1. Freshman Riordan Mertens (Wethersfield) played the final eight minutes in his collegiate debut without making a save.

Eastern hosts Johnson & Wales March 8 at 1 p.m. at Rick McCarthy Field.