Lewis, Seager lead Mariners to 5-2 win over Orioles CHRIS TALBOTT, Associated Press May 5, 2021 Updated: May 5, 2021 2:07 a.m.
1 of11 Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager hits a sacrifice fly to score Sam Haggerty in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Seattle Mariners' Kyle Lewis celebrates after he hit a three-run home run as Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Kendall Graveman throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 Baltimore Orioles' Rio Ruiz, left, is greeted by Austin Hays (21) after Ruiz hit a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini fields the ball on a ground out by Seattle Mariners' Kyle Lewis during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford makes a leaping throw to get Baltimore Orioles' Chance Sisco out on a ground out play to first with the bases loaded to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 Baltimore Orioles' Freddy Galvis reacts as he walks to the dugout after Chance Sisco grounded out with the bases loaded to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Seattle Mariners' Kyle Lewis rounds the bases after he hit a three-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 Seattle Mariners' Kyle Lewis, center, celebrates with teammates Sam Haggerty (0), and Dylan Moore, right, after the Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 in a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 Fans wearing masks as a precaution against COVID-19, cheer as Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jorge Lopez watches as Seattle Mariners' Kyle Seager rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Seattle. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Lewis and Kyle Seager homered, reliever Kendall Graveman extended his scoreless streak to 18 2/3 innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Lewis followed Seager’s go-ahead sacrifice fly that made it 2-1 with a three-run homer in the eighth. Lewis, the 2020 AL Rookie of the Year, became the 54th major leaguer to reach 20 home runs by his 90th game. He hit the milestone in game No. 88, tying Alvin Davis for the fastest in Seattle history.