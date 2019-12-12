Leonard scores 24 points as Clippers beat Raptors 112-92

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard got his ring, and the Los Angeles Clippers got another win.

Leonard scored 23 points in his return to Toronto, Lou Williams had 18 and the Clippers won their third straight game Wednesday, beating the slumping Raptors 112-92.

Maurice Harkless scored 14 points and Paul George had 13 as the Clippers evened their road record at 6-6.

Before the game, Leonard received his championship ring from the 2018-19 season, when he helped Toronto beat Golden State in six games for the franchise’s first NBA title.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley scored 11 points in 19 minutes before leaving in the third quarter because of a concussion. Beverley collided with Marc Gasol’s shoulder as the Raptors center was setting a screen.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points, Norman Powell had 22 and OG Anunoby 13 as the Raptors lost for the fourth time in five games and dropped their third straight at home. Toronto set a franchise record with nine straight home victories to begin the season.

The Raptors shot 8 for 36 from 3-point range, their worst mark of the season. Toronto matched a season low with 31 field goals. They also had 31 in a Nov. 29 win at Orlando.

Following a pregame video tribute, Leonard's former teammates, along with coaches and team executives, gathered in a circle at center court. As the sold-out crowd roared with approval, Leonard embraced each player in turn before guard Kyle Lowry presented him with his ring. After slipping it on, Leonard raised his arms and waved.

Leonard was held to 12 points, a season low at the time, when the Raptors visited the Clippers on Nov. 11. The three-time All-Star and two-time NBA Finals MVP shot 1 for 11 in that game, but Los Angeles won 98-88.

Leonard shot 8 for 14 Wednesday, going 2 for 4 from 3-point range and 5 for 5 from the free throw line. He returned after sitting out Monday’s win at Indiana because of a sore left knee. Leonard has missed seven of the Clippers’ 26 games this season.

Anunoby scored nine points in the first and the Raptors went 6 for 6 at the free throw line to lead 32-27 after one. Toronto led 36-34 on a basket by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson with 9:21 remaining in the second, but the Clippers outscored the Raptors 30-10 over the rest of the quarter to take a 64-46 halftime lead.

Williams scored 13 points in the second, one fewer than the Raptors had as a team. Toronto shot 5 for 22 in the quarter, going 0 for 9 from 3-point range. The only time this season the Raptors have scored fewer points in a quarter was their Nov. 11 road loss to the Clippers, when they scored 10 points in the fourth.

Powell scored 12 points in the third, and Toronto cut the gap to 76-71 on a basket by Siakam with 3:43 left in the quarter, but Leonard scored five points as the Clippers used a 12-0 run to take an 88-71 lead into the fourth.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Coach Doc Rivers said G Rodney McGruder, who has missed six straight games because of a strained right hamstring, might return Friday at Minnesota. … Williams led the Clippers with eight assists.

Raptors: Lowry scored six points in the first quarter but didn’t score again, missing his final six field goal attempts and shooting 0 for 7 from 3-point range. … G Fred VanVleet (right knee) sat for the second straight game. … F Patrick McCaw returned after missing 17 games because of left knee surgery. … Gasol led Toronto with 11 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Raptors: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

