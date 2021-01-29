Leonard, George stellar in returns as Clippers thump Magic JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 10:31 p.m.
1 of6 Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) sets up for a shot in front of Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) loses control of a ball while driving to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) celebrates with center Ivica Zubac, right, after scoring at the buzzer at the end of the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue calls instructions during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) goes up to shoot in front of Orlando Magic forward Gary Clark (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier, left, pulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) away from official Aaron Smith, right, after Vucevic was called for a technical foul during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paul George had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Kawhi Leonard added 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Orlando Magic 116-90 on Friday night in the two All-Stars’ returns following two-game absences because of COVID-19 protocols.
The first NBA team to reach 15 victories, the Clippers beat the Magic for the 14th straight time — a streak that dates to Nov. 6, 2013.