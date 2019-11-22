Lauren Walsh earns All Amercan at Class LL swim

Trumbull’s swim and dive team took 8th place in the CIAC Class LL Championship on Nov. 15 at Wesleyan University.

An outstanding performance by Lauren Walsh in the 100-yard breaststroke earned the sophomore top honors. Walsh’s time of 1:02.40 elevated her to All-American status and broke the school record. She also took second place in the 200 IM.

“Walsh said: “I’d like to thank Coach Bill (Strickland) and the team for the support and encouragement during practices and meets. Any accomplishments I made throughout the season is a team accomplishment. This sport holds a large place in my heart, and I love doing it.”

Other top podium finishers include the 200-medley relay of Mia Zajac, Lauren Walsh, Ashleigh Piro and Julia Nevins placing third. Freshman Hope Ivanovich took fourth place in the 500 freestyle. Zajac took fifth place in the 50 freestyle. Diver Katelyn Cerulli placed fifth.

Strickland said: "I am extremely proud of these Lady Eagles. Our small group of girls always hold their own in the tough FCIAC Conference and in Class LL. It was amazing to see our 200-medley take third. Our young freshman Hope Ivanovich stepped up and placed fourth in the 500, which was a huge swim. Another big swim for our Lady Eagles was Mia Zajac pulling fifth place in the 50 free.

“We were all ecstatic seeing Lauren Walsh take second in the 200 IM, while also going on to win the 100-breaststroke. She’s the first All-American female swimmer in Trumbull history. Hard work gets results and these girls prove that."

The State Open Championship will be held on Sunday at Yale University.

Lady Eagle qualifiers include 200-medley relay: Zajac, Walsh, Piro, Nevins; 200 IM and 100-yard breaststroke: Walsh; 500 freestyle: Ivanovich; 200-freestyle relay Nevins, Piro, Ivanovich, Walsh; 100-yard backstroke: Zajac; 400-freestyle relay: Jackie Dale, Ivanovich, Norah Hampford and Zajac.

"We are looking forward to Opens this weekend to continue this great year and put up a good fight with the other teams from the whole state,” Strickland said. “These Lady Eagles aren't done yet.”