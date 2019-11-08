Lauren Walsh MOS, Trumbull relay wins at FCIACs

Trumbull’s Lauren Walsh was named the meet’s Most Outstanding Swimmer at the FCIAC Girls Swimming Championships held in Greenwich on Tuesday.

“People were in front of me in the 200 IM, but I wanted this so bad,” Walsh said. “I was giving it all I had.”

She was emotional when she received the award for Most Outstanding Swimmer.

“It almost gave me tears, I have so many friends that support me and they are such a big part of our team,” Walsh said. “I’m so proud of everyone.”

Showcasing its depth, Darien swam away with the championship, totaling 335 team points. Greenwich, which won the team title the previous two seasons, was the runner-up (303), followed by Staples (288), New Canaan (241) and Wilton (229). before a packed house at Greenwich High School

Ridgefield placed sixth in the team standings (227), followed by Trumbull (202), Norwalk-McMahon (122.50), Fairfield Warde (90.50) and Westhill-Stamford (88). The victory marked the first time Darien won the FCIAC team title since 2014. The Blue Wave captured the FCIAC title three straight years (2012-2014).

The much-anticipated FCIAC finals began with Trumbull’s foursome of senior Mia Zajac, sophomore Walsh, senior Ashleigh Piro and senior Julia Nevins combining for a winning time of 1:46.86 in the 200-yard medley relay. Greenwich (Samantha Ennis, Meghan Lynch, Caterina Li, Victoria Liu) placed second (1:47.25), followed by New Canaan (1:49.33).

Trumbull’s foursome of senior Mia Zajac, sophomore Lauren Walsh, senior Ashleigh Piro and senior Julia Nevins combined for a winning time of 1:46.86 in the 200-yard medley relay at the FCIAC Championships. Walsh was the Most Outstanding Swimmer. less Trumbull’s foursome of senior Mia Zajac, sophomore Lauren Walsh, senior Ashleigh Piro and senior Julia Nevins combined for a winning time of 1:46.86 in the 200-yard medley relay at the FCIAC Championships. ... more Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lauren Walsh MOS, Trumbull relay wins at FCIACs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

“We knew this was our chance to make a statement in the FCIAC and we were not about to let it go,” Nevins said about setting a new school record.

The 200-yard individual medley saw Walsh of Trumbull earn the first-place medal, posting a school record time of 2:02.21. Right behind Walsh was Greenwich junior Meghan Lynch (2:02.43). Walsh also improved her own record in the 100-butterfly placing second.

Zajac took another new school record in the 50 free and placed fourth.

Diver Katelyn Cerulli placed 4th and broke the school’s 11-dive record.

From the Swim Deck

The Eagles move on to the Class LL State Championship Trials being held on Saturday, Nov. 16, in East Hartford. The Diving Championship will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13. State qualifiers include seniors Julia Nevins, Mia Zajac, Ashleigh Piro, Anna Haydostian and Katelyn Cerulli, junior Jackie Dale, sophomores Erin Racicot, Norah Hampford, Lauren Walsh and freshman Hope Ivanovich.