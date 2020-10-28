Lauren Buck leads Trumbull field hockey

Senior Lauren Buck scored three goals to lead the Trumbull High field hockey team to a 5-0 victory over FCIAC cross-town rival St. Joseph. With the win, the Eagles improve to 8-0 on the season.

Buck scored two goals in a 2:36 span to give the Eagles a 2-0 first quarter lead. After a scoreless second quarter, Trumbull added to its lead with three goals in the second half for the final margin of victory.

Freshman forward Devon Watson scored her first scholastic goal in the third quarter, before sophomore Kayla Barbagallo and Buck each added goals in the final 15 minutes.

Buck now has a team-best nine goals on the season.

Barbagallo finished with a multiple-point game (1 goal, 1 assist), while junior Meg Smith, sophomore Maura Carbone and senior Amelia DePino contributed assists.

For the game, Trumbull outshot St. Joseph 15 to 6 and held an 8-6 advantage in penalty corners.

Senior goalkeeper Megan McCarthy finished with three saves for her seventh shutout of the season.

Sara Sabin made seven for St. Joseph (0-8).

Trumbull will play at Fairfield Ludlowe on Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Trumbull 5, St. Joseph 0

At St. Joseph HS - Lower Turf

T 2 0 2 1 - 5

SJ 0 0 0 0 - 0

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter - T - Lauren Buck (unassisted) - 6:31; T - Buck (assisted by Kayla Barbagallo), 3:55

2nd Quarter - No scoring

3rd Quarter - T - Devon Watson (assisted by Megan Smith), 12:42; T - Barbagallo (assisted by Maura Carbone), 0:52

4th Quarter - T - Buck (assisted by Amelia DePino), 0:50

Shots on Goal: T (15), SJ (6)

Penalty Corners: T (8), SJ (6)

Goalkeeper Saves: T - Megan McCarthy 3; SJ - Sara Sabin 7

Records: T 8-0; SJ 0-8