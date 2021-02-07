Laughton's 1st hat trick lifts Flyers past Capitals, 7-4 IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN, Associated Press Feb. 7, 2021 Updated: Feb. 7, 2021 3:06 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Scott Laughton scored his first career hat trick, Sean Couturier had two goals in his first game back following a rib injury and the Philadelphia Flyers pulled away for a 7-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday.
James van Riemsdyk added a goal and an assist, running his points streak to seven games while helping Philadelphia overcome an early 2-0 deficit.
