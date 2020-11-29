Las Vegas Raiders
Published
Statistics after 10 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Carr
|314
|219
|69.7
|2431
|7.74
|19
|6.1
|3
|1.0
|72t
|108.7
|TEAM
|314
|219
|69.7
|2352
|7.74
|19
|6.1
|3
|1.0
|72t
|108
|OPPONENTS
|382
|242
|63.4
|2736
|7.32
|16
|4.2
|8
|2.1
|75t
|90
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jacobs
|199
|755
|3.8
|24
|9
|Booker
|54
|320
|5.9
|43
|3
|Carr
|30
|124
|4.1
|18
|0
|Richard
|14
|83
|5.9
|20t
|1
|Ruggs
|6
|44
|7.3
|12
|0
|Riddick
|2
|13
|6.5
|11
|0
|Ingold
|2
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
|Heath
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|308
|1342
|4.4
|43
|13
|OPPONENTS
|255
|1122
|4.4
|48
|16
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Waller
|60
|519
|8.7
|26
|5
|Renfrow
|31
|436
|14.1
|53
|2
|Agholor
|24
|443
|18.5
|59t
|6
|Jacobs
|24
|158
|6.6
|29
|0
|Ruggs
|14
|256
|18.3
|72t
|1
|Richard
|12
|90
|7.5
|19
|0
|Jones
|11
|105
|9.5
|18
|1
|Witten
|11
|57
|5.2
|15
|2
|Booker
|10
|65
|6.5
|17
|0
|Ingold
|10
|108
|10.8
|23
|1
|Edwards
|7
|116
|16.6
|34
|0
|Moreau
|4
|64
|16.0
|31
|1
|Carrier
|1
|14
|14.0
|14
|0
|TEAM
|219
|2431
|11.1
|72t
|19
|OPPONENTS
|242
|2797
|11.6
|75t
|16
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Heath
|3
|89
|29.7
|47
|0
|Abram
|1
|24
|24.0
|24
|0
|Nassib
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|Kwiatkoski
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Morrow
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Mullen
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|8
|151
|18.9
|47
|0
|OPPONENTS
|3
|58
|19.3
|29
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Crosby
|6.0
|Nassib
|1.5
|Lawson
|1.0
|Morrow
|1.0
|Smith
|1.0
|Hurst
|0.5
|TEAM
|11.0
|OPPONENTS
|14.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Cole
|25
|1078
|43.1
|40.0
|11
|61
|0
|TEAM
|25
|1078
|43.1
|40.0
|11
|61
|0
|OPPONENTS
|29
|1398
|48.2
|41.1
|6
|67
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Renfrow
|12
|0
|127
|10.6
|27
|0
|TEAM
|12
|0
|127
|10.6
|27
|0
|OPPONENTS
|8
|0
|78
|9.8
|38
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Richard
|10
|240
|24.0
|44
|0
|Nixon
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|Ruggs
|3
|46
|15.3
|21
|0
|Gafford
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Booker
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|16
|320
|20.0
|44
|0
|OPPONENTS
|23
|560
|24.3
|38
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Abram
|0
|1
|0
|Booker
|1
|1
|0
|Carr
|8
|0
|0
|Ingold
|0
|1
|0
|Jacobs
|1
|0
|0
|Lawson
|0
|0
|1
|Morrow
|0
|0
|1
|Renfrow
|1
|0
|0
|Waller
|1
|0
|0
|Wilber
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|12
|3
|3
|OPPONENTS
|6
|1
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|51
|87
|51
|97
|0
|286
|OPPONENTS
|50
|97
|26
|103
|0
|276
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Carlson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|23
|54
|0
|94
|Jacobs
|9
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Agholor
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Waller
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Booker
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Renfrow
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Witten
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ingold
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Jones
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Moreau
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Richard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ruggs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|32
|13
|19
|0
|21
|23
|54
|0
|255
|OPPONENTS
|33
|16
|16
|1
|16
|18
|50
|0
|246
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Carlson
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|6/
|6
|2/
|4
|4/
|4
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|6/
|6
|2/
|4
|4/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|8/
|9
|4/
|5
|1/
|1