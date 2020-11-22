Las Vegas Raiders
Published
Statistics after 9 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Carr
|283
|196
|69.3
|2156
|7.62
|16
|5.7
|2
|0.7
|72t
|107.4
|TEAM
|283
|196
|69.3
|2077
|7.62
|16
|5.7
|2
|0.7
|72t
|107
|OPPONENTS
|336
|207
|61.6
|2384
|7.28
|14
|4.2
|7
|2.1
|75t
|89
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Jacobs
|182
|700
|3.8
|24
|8
|Booker
|49
|304
|6.2
|43
|3
|Carr
|27
|118
|4.4
|18
|0
|Richard
|14
|83
|5.9
|20t
|1
|Ruggs
|5
|32
|6.4
|10
|0
|Riddick
|2
|13
|6.5
|11
|0
|Ingold
|2
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
|Heath
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|TEAM
|282
|1253
|4.4
|43
|12
|OPPONENTS
|228
|1014
|4.4
|48
|13
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Waller
|53
|431
|8.1
|24
|4
|Renfrow
|29
|399
|13.8
|53
|2
|Jacobs
|23
|149
|6.5
|29
|0
|Agholor
|18
|355
|19.7
|59t
|5
|Ruggs
|13
|251
|19.3
|72t
|1
|Richard
|12
|90
|7.5
|19
|0
|Z.Jones
|10
|87
|8.7
|16
|1
|Witten
|10
|56
|5.6
|15
|1
|Booker
|9
|62
|6.9
|17
|0
|Ingold
|9
|97
|10.8
|23
|1
|Edwards
|6
|115
|19.2
|34
|0
|Moreau
|4
|64
|16.0
|31
|1
|TEAM
|196
|2156
|11.0
|72t
|16
|OPPONENTS
|207
|2445
|11.8
|75t
|14
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Heath
|3
|89
|29.7
|47
|0
|Abram
|1
|24
|24.0
|24
|0
|Nassib
|1
|23
|23.0
|23
|0
|Kwiatkoski
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Morrow
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|TEAM
|7
|151
|21.6
|47
|0
|OPPONENTS
|2
|45
|22.5
|29
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Crosby
|6.0
|Nassib
|1.5
|Lawson
|1.0
|Morrow
|1.0
|Smith
|1.0
|Hurst
|0.5
|TEAM
|11.0
|OPPONENTS
|14.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Cole
|23
|1005
|43.7
|40.3
|10
|61
|0
|TEAM
|23
|1005
|43.7
|40.3
|10
|61
|0
|OPPONENTS
|27
|1291
|47.8
|40.6
|6
|67
|0
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Renfrow
|10
|0
|116
|11.6
|27
|0
|TEAM
|10
|0
|116
|11.6
|27
|0
|OPPONENTS
|7
|0
|78
|11.1
|38
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Richard
|10
|240
|24.0
|44
|0
|Nixon
|1
|18
|18.0
|18
|0
|Ruggs
|3
|46
|15.3
|21
|0
|Gafford
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Booker
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|TEAM
|16
|320
|20.0
|44
|0
|OPPONENTS
|20
|493
|24.6
|38
|0
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Abram
|0
|1
|0
|Booker
|1
|1
|0
|Carr
|8
|0
|0
|Ingold
|0
|1
|0
|Jacobs
|1
|0
|0
|Lawson
|0
|0
|1
|Morrow
|0
|0
|1
|Renfrow
|1
|0
|0
|Waller
|1
|0
|0
|Wilber
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|12
|3
|3
|OPPONENTS
|6
|1
|7
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|37
|84
|51
|83
|0
|255
|OPPONENTS
|43
|90
|19
|89
|0
|241
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Carlson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|22
|54
|0
|87
|Jacobs
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|48
|Agholor
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Waller
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Booker
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Renfrow
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Ingold
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Z.Jones
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Moreau
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Richard
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Ruggs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Witten
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|28
|12
|16
|0
|20
|22
|54
|0
|228
|OPPONENTS
|28
|13
|14
|1
|16
|18
|50
|0
|216
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Carlson
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|5/
|5
|2/
|4
|4/
|4
|TEAM
|0/
|0
|9/
|9
|5/
|5
|2/
|4
|4/
|4
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|3/
|3
|8/
|9
|4/
|5
|1/
|1