FG FT Reb
LAS VEGAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCoughtry 23:49 8-15 1-1 2-6 3 1 18
Wilson 27:45 7-13 5-6 1-8 3 3 19
Swords 24:23 2-2 1-2 1-5 0 2 5
Allen 12:15 2-2 0-0 0-0 4 0 5
McBride 31:07 6-10 3-4 1-1 6 0 17
Hamby 27:31 1-6 2-2 0-6 4 4 5
Robinson 25:02 3-5 3-4 0-5 1 1 9
Young 23:25 3-7 0-0 0-6 1 3 6
Rodgers 4:22 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Burdick 0:21 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 32-61 15-19 5-38 22 16 84

Percentages: FG .525, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 5-9, .556 (McBride 2-3, Allen 1-1, Hamby 1-2, McCoughtry 1-2, Rodgers 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 2, McCoughtry, Rodgers).

Turnovers: 15 (McCoughtry 4, Hamby 3, McBride 2, Rodgers 2, Robinson, Swords, Wilson, Young).

Steals: 6 (McBride 2, Wilson 2, Hamby, McCoughtry).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
LOS ANGELES Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ogwumike 37:25 11-18 0-0 2-7 1 4 24
Sykes 22:50 3-8 0-0 1-1 1 3 6
Parker 37:09 7-13 5-6 0-10 5 2 19
Cooper 21:55 1-7 0-0 1-2 3 1 3
C.Gray 36:44 2-13 2-2 2-5 11 2 6
Williams 23:28 2-8 4-4 0-3 3 2 10
Augustus 15:03 1-3 0-0 0-1 1 0 2
Anigwe 5:05 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Gülich 0:21 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 27-72 11-12 6-29 25 16 70

Percentages: FG .375, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Ogwumike 2-3, Williams 2-6, Cooper 1-5, Augustus 0-1, Sykes 0-1, C.Gray 0-3, Parker 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Parker 2, Ogwumike).

Turnovers: 12 (Ogwumike 3, Sykes 3, Williams 3, Parker 2, C.Gray).

Steals: 8 (C.Gray 3, Williams 2, Ogwumike, Parker, Sykes).

Technical Fouls: None..

Las Vegas 21 22 21 20 84
Los Angeles 17 18 25 10 70

T_1:49.