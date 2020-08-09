Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
LAS VEGAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
McCoughtry 19:44 3-7 0-0 2-5 2 3 6
Wilson 38:52 10-17 11-12 0-5 2 1 31
Swords 9:51 0-2 0-0 1-2 0 1 0
Allen 10:29 2-4 2-2 0-0 1 0 6
McBride 18:40 1-7 0-0 0-2 1 3 2
Young 31:45 6-11 3-4 1-7 3 3 15
Hamby 30:26 4-4 4-4 1-5 1 3 13
Robinson 22:35 2-8 0-0 0-2 2 2 4
Rodgers 16:47 0-1 1-2 0-2 3 2 1
Huff 0:51 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 28-61 21-24 5-30 15 18 78

Percentages: FG .459, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 1-8, .125 (Hamby 1-1, Allen 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Rodgers 0-1, McBride 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Wilson 3).

Turnovers: 10 (McCoughtry 2, Robinson 2, Young 2, Allen, Hamby, McBride, Wilson).

Steals: 6 (Allen, Hamby, McBride, Robinson, Wilson, Young).

Technical Fouls: None..

FG FT Reb
NEW YORK Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Odom 26:05 3-4 0-0 0-0 0 2 6
Stokes 34:29 3-9 0-0 4-12 3 3 6
Zahui B 25:47 6-9 2-2 1-9 2 4 20
Clarendon 33:56 6-11 1-2 0-5 8 4 15
Nurse 26:04 2-10 2-5 0-1 1 2 7
Holmes 19:44 4-8 2-2 0-2 0 2 11
Jones 13:49 1-3 1-2 0-0 2 4 3
Willoughby 10:28 1-3 1-1 0-0 1 2 3
Walker 9:38 2-7 1-2 1-1 0 0 5
Totals 200:00 28-64 10-16 6-30 17 23 76

Percentages: FG .438, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Zahui B 6-9, Clarendon 2-2, Holmes 1-3, Nurse 1-5, Jones 0-1, Odom 0-1, Walker 0-2, Stokes 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Stokes 2, Zahui B).

Turnovers: 14 (Clarendon 6, Jones 2, Odom 2, Stokes 2, Nurse, Willoughby).

Steals: 5 (Clarendon 2, Jones, Nurse, Stokes).

Technical Fouls: None..

Las Vegas 20 17 21 20 78
New York 24 20 17 15 76

T_2:08.