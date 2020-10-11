Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32

Las Vegas 3 21 0 16 — 40 Kansas City 7 17 0 8 — 32

First Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 38, 6:45. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 5:49. Key Plays: Carr 46 pass to Ruggs on 3rd-and-10; Carr 12 pass to Richard on 3rd-and-18. Las Vegas 3, Kansas City 0.

KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 2:06. Drive: 9 plays, 88 yards, 4:39. Key Plays: Mahomes 12 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-4; Mahomes 26 pass to Hill; Mahomes 32 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-7. Kansas City 7, Las Vegas 3.

Second Quarter

KC_Hill 10 run (Butker kick), 14:29. Drive: 4 plays, 28 yards, 1:05. Key Plays: Breeland 29 interception return to Las Vegas 28; Mahomes 13 pass to Hardman. Kansas City 14, Las Vegas 3.

Las_Agholor 59 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 11:48. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:41. Key Play: Booker 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Kansas City 14, Las Vegas 10.

KC_Watkins 8 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:04. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: Mahomes 16 pass to Watkins; Mahomes 37 pass to Hill. Kansas City 21, Las Vegas 10.

Las_Waller 5 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 6:24. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:40. Key Plays: Booker 43 run; Carr 23 pass to Ingold. Kansas City 21, Las Vegas 17.

Las_Ruggs 72 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 2:39. Drive: 3 plays, 80 yards, 1:37. Las Vegas 24, Kansas City 21.

KC_FG Butker 32, :28. Drive: 12 plays, 58 yards, 2:11. Key Plays: Hardman kick return to Kansas City 28; Mahomes 23 pass to Kelce on 3rd-and-15; Mahomes 15 pass to Hill; Mahomes 23 pass to Pringle on 3rd-and-4. Las Vegas 24, Kansas City 24.

Fourth Quarter

Las_Jacobs 7 run (kick failed), 14:14. Drive: 13 plays, 71 yards, 8:00. Key Plays: Carr 2 pass to Ingold on 3rd-and-2; Carr 23 pass to Waller on 3rd-and-4; Carr 2 run on 4th-and-1. Las Vegas 30, Kansas City 24.

Las_FG Carlson 43, 6:34. Drive: 10 plays, 45 yards, 5:16. Key Plays: Carr 42 pass to Renfrow on 3rd-and-18; Carr 4 pass to Witten on 3rd-and-2. Las Vegas 33, Kansas City 24.

Las_Jacobs 2 run (Carlson kick), 5:26. Drive: 1 play, 2 yards, 00:05. Key Play: Heath 47 interception return to Kansas City 2. Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 24.

KC_Kelce 7 pass from Mahomes (Williams pass from Mahomes), 3:57. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 1:29. Key Plays: Mahomes 20 pass to Edwards-Helaire; Mahomes 15 pass to Williams on 3rd-and-20; Mahomes 37 pass to Hardman on 4th-and-5. Las Vegas 40, Kansas City 32.

A_13,311.

___

Las KC FIRST DOWNS 22 21 Rushing 8 3 Passing 12 15 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-14 6-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-2 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 490 413 Total Plays 67 66 Avg Gain 7.3 6.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 144 80 Rushes 35 20 Avg per rush 4.1 4.0 NET YARDS PASSING 346 333 Sacked-Yds lost 1-1 3-7 Gross-Yds passing 347 340 Completed-Att. 22-31 22-43 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 10.8 7.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 8-7-6 6-4-3 PUNTS-Avg. 2-53.0 5-48.8 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 92 74 Punt Returns 0-0 1-0 Kickoff Returns 3-45 2-45 Interceptions 1-47 1-29 PENALTIES-Yds 8-59 10-94 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:17 24:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Jacobs 23-77, Booker 7-62, Richard 1-4, Carr 4-1. Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 10-40, Mahomes 6-21, Hill 3-15, Williams 1-4.

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 22-31-1-347. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-43-1-340.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Waller 5-48, Richard 4-26, Ruggs 2-118, Agholor 2-67, Ingold 2-25, Jacobs 2-8, Witten 2-6, Renfrow 1-42, Booker 1-5, Z.Jones 1-2. Kansas City, Kelce 8-108, Hill 3-78, Edwards-Helaire 3-40, Hardman 2-50, Watkins 2-24, Robinson 2-2, Pringle 1-23, Williams 1-15.

PUNT RETURNS_Las Vegas, None. Kansas City, Hardman 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Las Vegas, Nixon 1-18, Richard 1-18, Ruggs 1-9. Kansas City, Hardman 2-45.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Las Vegas, Lawson 5-1-1, Abram 4-1-0, Littleton 3-2-0, Ferrell 3-0-0, Harris 3-0-0, Mullen 3-0-0, Smith 2-0-1, Hankins 2-0-0, D.Jones 2-0-0, Kwiatkoski 2-0-0, Morrow 2-0-0, Crosby 1-1-1, Heath 1-0-0, Joyner 1-0-0, Key 1-0-0, Robertson 1-0-0, Vickers 1-0-0, Johnson 0-1-0. Kansas City, Hitchens 7-2-0, Sorensen 6-2-0, Gay 5-1-1, Wilson 4-3-0, Nnadi 3-2-0, Jones 3-1-0, Ward 3-0-0, Fenton 2-1-0, Breeland 2-0-0, Okafor 2-0-0, Niemann 1-1-0, Wharton 1-1-0, Clark 1-0-0, Kpassagnon 1-0-0, Mathieu 1-0-0, Pennel 1-0-0, Thornhill 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Las Vegas, Heath 1-47. Kansas City, Breeland 1-29.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Tom Stephan, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Michael Banks, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Mike Chase.