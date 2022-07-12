Las Vegas 107, New York 101

Hamby 2-6 4-4 8, Young 7-13 8-8 23, Wilson 7-13 9-9 23, Gray 5-7 4-4 14, Plum 9-18 6-7 27, Plaisance 0-2 0-0 0, Rupert 1-1 0-0 3, Stokes 1-1 0-0 3, Williams 1-3 3-3 6. Totals 33-64 34-35 107.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended