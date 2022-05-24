Las Vegas 104, Los Angeles 76

N.Ogwumike 3-8 3-4 9, Sykes 3-7 0-0 7, Cambage 4-9 2-3 10, Brown 2-7 0-0 6, Canada 5-11 1-2 11, Atwell 1-2 0-0 3, Nelson-Ododa 2-4 2-2 6, Samuelson 1-8 0-0 2, Walker 2-6 0-0 5, Carter 7-13 3-3 17. Totals 30-75 11-14 76.
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed
- Pisces swimmers finish strong, overcome pool hardship
Recommended