Landeskog's OT goal propels Avalanche to 3-2 win over Ducks JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer Jan. 23, 2021 Updated: Jan. 23, 2021 1 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored 1:38 into overtime, Mikko Rantanen extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night.
Landeskog was initially stopped by Anaheim goalie John Gibson on a breakaway, but he got his own rebound and converted a wraparound for his third goal of the season.