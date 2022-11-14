Lamar 98, Huston 69

Chatman 1-11 0-1 3, Hallmon 3-6 3-9 9, Shelton 3-9 0-0 9, Ellis 7-14 3-3 23, Kelly 6-13 8-10 22, Scott 1-3 1-2 3, Burroughs-Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Gilleland 0-3 0-0 0, Reimer 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 15-25 69.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed