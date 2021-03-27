Lakers rally past Cavaliers to snap 4-game losing streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Montrezl Harrell had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the second half to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86 Friday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

It's the Lakers' first win since both LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been injured and out of the lineup. James has missed four games after spraining his right ankle on March 20 against Atlanta, and Davis hasn't played since mid-February due to a right calf strain.