Lakers rally late in regulation, hold off Heat 120-117 in OT GREG BEACHAM, AP Sports Writer Nov. 11, 2021 Updated: Nov. 11, 2021 1:29 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Malik Monk scored five of his season-high 27 points in overtime, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied from a big deficit in the final minutes of regulation before surging in overtime for a 120-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
Russell Westbrook had 25 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who improved to 2-2 while LeBron James is sidelined by a strained abdominal muscle.