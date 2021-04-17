Lakers hold off NBA-leading Jazz 127-115 in OT BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 7:56 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schröder hit the tying basket to force overtime and finished with 25 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Utah Jazz 127-115 on Saturday in a game between short-handed teams.
Schröder got by Royce O’Neale for a layup with 3 seconds remaining to tie it at 110 and force overtime. The Lakers got outscored 28-16 in the fourth.