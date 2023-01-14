Skip to main content
Lafayette 62, Holy Cross 48

Gates 5-12 2-3 12, Kenney 2-5 0-1 4, Batchelder 4-11 0-0 11, Montgomery 3-8 3-4 10, Octave 2-10 4-6 9, Kirkwood 0-1 0-0 0, Tse 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 17-52 9-14 48.

LAFAYETTE (5-14)

Jenkins 3-11 0-1 7, O'Boyle 4-10 5-5 15, Rivera 2-8 0-4 4, Berger 6-13 3-4 19, Fulton 2-3 1-2 7, Pettit 3-5 1-1 8, Vander Baan 1-3 0-0 2, Sondberg 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 10-17 62.

Halftime_Lafayette 35-26. 3-Point Goals_Holy Cross 5-19 (Batchelder 3-7, Montgomery 1-3, Octave 1-6, Kirkwood 0-1, Tse 0-2), Lafayette 10-28 (Berger 4-10, Fulton 2-3, O'Boyle 2-5, Pettit 1-3, Jenkins 1-5, Sondberg 0-2). Rebounds_Holy Cross 33 (Gates 12), Lafayette 33 (Jenkins 9). Assists_Holy Cross 7 (Gates, Montgomery 2), Lafayette 14 (Jenkins 5). Total Fouls_Holy Cross 19, Lafayette 14. A_1,776 (3,500).

