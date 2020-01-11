Lady Cadets move to 7-1

The St. Joseph girls’ basketball team improved to 7-1 on the season after the Cadets defeated Bridgeport Central, 62-9, on Friday.

Coach Chris Lindwall’s team is 4-1 in the FCIAC. Central dropped to 1-7.

Emily Haverl and Erika Stephens each scored 10 points for the Cadets.

Rahmia Johnston had 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals.

Kayleigh Carson had 6 assists and 5 steals.

ST. JOSEPH 62, CENTRAL 9

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 0 2-2 2 Elizabeth Adzima 2 0-2 5 Cate DeProfio 0 0-0 0 Kate Rudini 1 0-0 2

Kayleigh Carson 2 1-1 5 Erika Stephens 5 0-0 10 McKenna Hedman 2 1-2 5

Isabella Casucci 3 0-0 6 Rahmia Johnston 4 1-3 9 Kirsten Rodriguez 2 0-0 4

Becca Kery 2 0-1 4 Emily Haverl 3 4-7 10

Totals: 26 9-18 62

Central

Kaylani Lamurt 1 0-0 2 CiaraUnderwood 0 0-0 0 Kiara Powell 0 0-0 0 Kelise Clarke 1 0-0 3

Tsimani Kollock 0 0-0 0 Eminie Upchurch 0 0-2 0 Jordan Ellis 0 0-0 0 Isabel Negron 0 0-0 0

Sara Scott 0 1-2 1 Johanna Jones 1 0-0 3

Totals: 3 1-4 9

St Joseph 22 19 15 6 - 62

Central 0 3 2 4 - 9

3 Pt Field Goals

St Joseph - Elizabeth Adzima - 1; Central - Kelise Clarke - 1, Johanna Jones - 1