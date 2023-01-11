La Salle 78, UMass 77

Doucoure 2-3 0-0 4, F.Drame 3-3 0-0 6, Brantley 4-10 1-2 9, Brickus 9-14 1-1 25, Nickelberry 3-7 0-0 6, Shepherd 4-9 1-2 11, Gill 2-8 1-2 5, H.Drame 3-5 0-0 6, Marrero 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 32-61 4-7 78.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run