BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Derek Fountain scored 13 of his 15 points in the first half when LSU took off to a big lead and the Tigers defeated New Orleans 91-62 on Thursday night.

Fountain, a Mississippi State transfer, was 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 6 at the line along with eight rebounds and seven of LSU's 17 steals in only 17 minutes. Justice Hill scored in double figures for the third straight game with 12 points for LSU (3-0). Cam Hayes had 13 points.