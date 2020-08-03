https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/LPGA-Vare-Trophy-Standings-15455161.php
LPGA Vare Trophy Standings
1. Nasa Hataoka, 67.875
2. Sei Young Kim, 68.875
3. Danielle Kang, 69.091
4. Brooke M. Henderson, 69.125
5. Moriya Jutanugarn, 69.375
6. Mi Jung Hur, 69.667
7. Celine Boutier, 69.882
8. Charley Hull, 70
9. Inbee Park, 70.154
10. Lexi Thompson, 70.273
11. Gaby Lopez, 70.333
12. Jaye Marie Green, 70.5
13. Georgia Hall, 70.833
14. Jessica Korda, 70.909
15. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 71
